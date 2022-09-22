WILLIAMSBURG — After several months of considering an ordinance which would facilitate Firestone Industrial Products to expand its factory and create new jobs in Williamsburg, the Whitley County Fiscal Court finally approved the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday.
“Firestone Industrial Products is making a $50 million expansion just south of Williamsburg,” said Whitley Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. “It’s one of the largest investments I’ve ever seen made in our community.”
As a part of the ordinance, there is an expectation that Firestone will create 250 additional full time jobs within five years within Whitley County.
The county’s contribution is a wage assessment rebate equivalent to .25% of the occupation license fee over the course of those five years or until Firestone has recouped $115,625, whichever comes first.
“This will be the final piece of the puzzle--the incentive package for Firestone,” said White. “We’re excited to see this. Big, new industrial investments are long-term investments that will help sustain growth in our community for a long time. They’re a part of our town and a part of our county. They employ a lot of our citizens and feed a lot of families.”
1st District Magistrate Scotty Harrison made the motion with 2nd District Magistrate Mondo Cima seconding. It should become official with a second reading expected in October at the next fiscal court meeting.
In other news, tax rates for 2022 have been set for the county, library, soil conservation, extension service, and health department as well.
For the county, the tax rate is a 7.4 cents per $100 of valuation in real estate. Personal property will be 9.7 cents per $100 of valuation.
For the library, the tax rate lowered from five cents to 4.7 cents per $100 of valuation for real estate property tax. Personal property tax has moved from 5.57 cents to 5.38 cents. Motor vehicles and water craft will be charged at two cents per $100 assessed value.
The extension service will get 5.3 cents per $100 valuation for real estate property and 12.87 cents per $100 valuation for personal property. Motor vehicles and water craft will be charged at 1.39 cents per $100 assessed value.
The Health Department is staying the same at 4.0 cents per $100 valuation in real estate, personal property, and motor and watercraft vehicle tax.
Finally, the tax rate for the soil conservation district is 1.4 cents per $100 assessed value for real estate, the same as last year.
An award for a bid then passed in the fiscal court. There is a 50/50 grant which will pay $50,000 toward two new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department. There are ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds available to pay the rest of the amount of two new vehicles, a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2022 Dodge Durango.
“(That makes it) six new vehicles we’ve bought in the past year,” said Judge White.
Additionally, Fiscal Court also passed an update on a 5-year plan for solid waste.
Solid Waste Coordinator Amber Owens said, “This one did change a little bit because we added residential garbage service in the middle of our five-year plan when we started garbage service. This will be our first five-year plan that includes residential service to our citizens. That’s the only thing that changed.”
