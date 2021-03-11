Due to current and predicted weather conditions and the extreme danger of forest fires in Whitley County, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. has issued an executive order to ban outdoor burning beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
All outdoor burning in the county is prohibited, with the executive order. This prohibition is in effect until this executive order has been rescinded by public notice.
"I urge all Whitley County citizens to comply with this executive order so that we can preserve Whitley County's timber resources," White said in the order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.