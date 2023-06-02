WILLIAMSBURG — Plan now for this year’s Kayaking for Kids.
Whitley County Tourism has announced that the 7th annual racing fundraiser will take place on August 5 with registrations now underway.
The kayak race will begin at the Whitley County Fairgrounds and end at the Croley Bend Boat Ramp.
This event aims to benefit Williamsburg, Corbin, and London schools, as well as Upward youth basketball programs in Corbin and Williamsburg.
The Whitley County Tourism Board is currently seeking sponsors, and all donations will go to family resource centers.
There’s three sponsorship levels available: silver, gold, and platinum. Sponsors will receive race spots, logos on t-shirts, and more.
The registration window opens in June, and individuals of all ages are encouraged to sign up.
Racers are welcomed to rent kayaks and john boats at Croley Bend, a shuttle will transport renters from Croley Bend to the fairgrounds. Boat and kayak registration begins at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds, and the race itself begins at 10 a.m.
There will be awards presented to the first, second, and third for both kayak and john boat racers.
For further more information, contact 606-549-6000.
