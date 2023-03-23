WILLIAMSBURG — The struggle to keep drugs — or any contraband — out of jails never seems to end but Whitley County Detention Center is about to get a brand new tool that should boost their prevention methods.
A bid was awarded at Tuesday’s Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting for the local jail to purchase a dual body scanner for the purpose of finding drugs, weapons and other contraband entering the jail.
“It detects drugs if they [incoming inmates] try to hide it in their body or if they have weapons on them. You can just run them through there and it takes much less time. It takes 10 seconds to have them scanned,” Whitley County Jailer Jason Wilson said.
The scanner is arriving at a time that officials need as much help fighting the drug epidemic as they can get.
“Different drugs go through different seasons and right now we are in the fentanyl season. Fentanyl is so dangerous…,” Sheriff Bill Elliotte said. “Our officers are seeing it nearly daily. It take very little to kill one person.”
Sheriff Elliotte believes the scanner will increase safety.
“I am 100% behind them getting this body scanner. It will keep our officers safe, protect the county, it will help them and speed the process up,” Sheriff Elliot said. “No matter how hard they try or how hard we try, because we search people before we bring them in to the jail, they find stuff we miss. They won’t find everything because people are very innovative where they hide stuff. I think it is a great tool.”
The new equipment is expected to be in use in less than 30 days.
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White praised Jailer Thompson, who like Elliotte was elected for the first time last November, for his work.
“I do think this will be a significant improvement for the jail concerning contraband,” Judge White told the new jailer. “I commend you for putting together a program to try to prevent contraband in our jail and the problems associated with that.”
The Fiscal Court has the future of Whitley County in their sights as they renewed the option agreement to purchase the Old Nevisdale School in hopes funding will soon be in their hands to develop a men’s drug rehabilitation center to serve the region. This center is planned to compliment the women’s facility in Bell County.
“This would be an inpatient facility for about 100 beds,” White said. “We are waiting to hear back from another grant application. We kept the option open to buy the property to try to keep it secure just in case we are successful.”
In other business, Sheriff Elliotte presented his department’s need for new cruisers and repairs on the ones they had. Elliotte and the Fiscal Court chose to discuss the possibilities and make decisions at a later time on how that need could be met.
“We have some of our ARPA American Rescue Plan Act) funds that are uncommitted that was money given to the local governments during Covid. We were thinking we could be able to use some of that money to buy us new equipment for the sheriff’s office to be ahead of the game as those ARPA funds dry up,” Judge White said. “We do have four ambulances that have been on order for some time, but they have been very difficult to get. We tried to use those funds to buy things we knew we were going to need and try to put our county in a good fiscal position going forward.”
