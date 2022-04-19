*UPDATE: The teen has been found.
WHITELY COUNTY — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen girl.
Mykenzie Mcintyre, 17, was last seen Saturday in the Little Spruce Creek community of Corbin.
She is 5-foot, 2-inches tall and 200 pounds.
Law enforcement says a possible destination was Route 11 in Knox County.
If you know of Mykenzie’s location, please contact Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 or your local police agency.
