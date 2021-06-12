After a tumultuous year that included the first-ever, entirely virtual remote Governor’s School for the Arts in summer 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Kentucky Governor’s School for the arts will return to in-person classes this summer at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. From June 27 – July 17, 2021, The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), a program of Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), will virtually host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth. The program will maintain numerous safety protocols to ensure safety and protection of all participating students and faculty.
During the three-week program, student-artists from 43 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily online seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Since 1987, nearly 7,000 young rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
Participating from Whitley County is:
Bryn Thacker, of Carol Martin Gatton Academy, Drama
Kamryn Frazier, Corbin High School, Architecture + Design
“Although we had hoped we could host an in-person program last summer, we learned a lot about the resilience of this program, the students and our amazing faculty,” said Nick Covault, director of GSA. “We are excited to return to an in-person program model this year, but plan to enforce strict guidelines and practices to ensure that everyone is safe throughout the entire three week arts intensive program.”
Safety protocols will include mask-wearing, social distancing, reduced room capacities, and omission of public-facing performances.
