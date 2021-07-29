WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County School District will not require students to wear masks when school begins Aug. 11.
Superintendent John Siler made the announcement through a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
"This topic brings mixed emotions in our community but overwhelmingly parents and employees have shared their wishes that this be a decision for the parents and individual employees of the school district," Siler said in the statement.
"At this time, with the full support of board members I plan to open the Whitley County Schools on August 11th, not requiring masks. Governor Beshear and the Department of Public Health recommend masks, especially for those individuals unvaccinated, but this is not a mandate. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID 19 cases in the community and the severity of those cases making changes if necessary or if government mandates are issued."
