WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County School District announced on Tuesday that it is looking to return student to in-person classes March 8.
Since the incidence rate is down in Whitley County, the district is preparing to return to school four days per week.
Students will be able to return to school in-person Monday through Thursday. Friday will remain a virtual/NTI learning day.
Students who are currently attending school on the Hybrid A/B will be enrolled to attend the four days per week.
If a child is currently all virtual or NTI packets and would like to move to the four day per week in-person classes, parents are asked to contact the child's school to make arrangements for a return to in-person instruction.
There will still be an option for virtual/NTI learning for those students who will not be returning this year.
