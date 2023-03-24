WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education took to the road Thursday, holding their March meeting at Whitley County High School in order to recognize two groups of students as well as community partners.
Superintendent John Siler presented the Community Partnership Award to Cumberland River Comprehensive Care (commonly called Comp Care), not only for their work with students over the past several years but for the suicide awareness and prevention program they implemented at Whitley County Middle School following the passing of a student.
“They worked together with our students, our teachers, our guidance counselors, administrators and put together a really meaningful, needed program,” Supt. Siler said, adding that the program would be implemented at the high school and elementaries in age-appropriate formats. “It’s really tackling some of the social and emotional things that are kids are struggling with.”
In a somewhat related recognition, the board heard from members of the Educators Rising Club, where participants are taking dual credit courses toward a teaching career pathway. Two of the those in attendance, Caroline Paul and Abi Stone, placed first at state competition in the category of Interactive Bulletin Board.
The project carried a suicide prevention theme in light of the tragedy at WCMS. The bulletin board not only included a QR code guiding people to suicide prevention resources but also allowed for Post-It notes with inspirational quotes which could also be taken to pass along to others.
Teacher-leader Johna Robinson said of the project, “I’m just so very proud of the insight that these young ladies have shown — to look for a need and fill that need — because that’s what teachers do.”
Kyra Tucker was also recognized for her first place finish for Lesson Planning and Delivery in Art. The state competition was held on March 2.
The board meeting began with a presentation from Whitley County High’s JROTC program which has won back-to-back league championships. The students competed in nine events against seven schools and took home six first-place finishes.
“It’s student led…,” Whitley County Supt. Siler noted. “It’s just a great leadership opportunity. What you students are getting to experience and what you’re learning is going to help you throughout life.”
In regular business, board members:
• approved a surplus sale featuring items such as lockers, a playground set and kitchen equipment.
• approved revisions to the district Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator evaluation to better reflect that position as opposed to instructor evaluations.
• heard an update on various construction projects from RossTarrant Architects.
