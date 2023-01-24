London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.