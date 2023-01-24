WILLIAMSBURG — Meeting for the first time in the new year, the Whitley County Board of Education voted to keep its leaders for 2023.
Member Kenny Carr made the motion to keep board officer the same, meaning that Brenda Hill will continue to chair the board along with J.E. Jones as vice chair.
Carr’s motion was seconded by Brenda Rose, with the board approving unanimously (excepting the seat vacated late last month by Malorie Cooper).
The board also voted to keep the regular meeting time at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Whitley County BOE’s central office on Main Street in Williamsburg.
Moving into presentations, Superintendent John Siler honored the Hill, Jones, Carr and Rose as part of School Board Recognition Month.
“We have four individuals here that give up a lot of time with family, sometimes away from work, to go to…Kentucky School Board Association trainings that are required,” Supt. Siler said, adding the trainings cover everything from school finance to law.
This year, district administrators gifted board members — including board attorney Tim Crawford — with a stadium seat embroidered with the Whitley County Colonels mascot.
“Sometimes those aluminum football bleachers and basketball bleachers are not always the most comfortable,” Siler continued, “so we’ll make sure that our board members and our attorney are comfortable while they’re out supporting our kids. We appreciate what they do.”
The superintendent noted that in his five years heading the district, the board has always opted to donate what they are paid as members to go toward board scholarships.
Supt. Siler also presented the Above and Beyond Award for January to Diedre Gillis of the district’s transportation department, who took time out over the Christmas holiday to transport groups of athletes who were caught in the flight delays caused by the massive winter storm that impacted much of the country.
In other business, board members:
• authorized bidding for mowing services.
• approved a revised school resource contract for 2022-23 to reflect new Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte.
• approved the purchase of six 72-passenger buses as part of the district fleet rotation.
• approved upgrades to the gas/diesel pumps at the Whitley County Main Campus.
• heard a construction update from RossTarrant architect Suzanne Irwin.
• closed the meeting with an executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation.
