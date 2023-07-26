WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Superintendent John Siler continues his successful tenure as the district’s board of education bestowed him another exemplary evaluation during Thursday’s regular meeting.
School boards across the commonwealth evaluate their district’s superintendents on an annual basis based on seven leadership standards: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential.
Board members present — chair Brenda Hill, Brenda Rose and Paula Grubb — met with Siler in executive session for some 50 minutes before briefly conferring amongst themselves and reconvening to unanimously approve the summative evaluation.
“After discussion with Mr. Siler in executive session, we have decided to give him an exemplary rating in all seven standards,” Hill said in making the motion to approve the summative statement.
Hill’s motion was seconded by Rose with all voting to approve.
The July meeting began with Supt. Siler’s presentation of the monthly Above and Beyond Award to Maintenance Supervisor Joe Keith Jones.
Siler noted that Whitley County Schools enrolls some 4,300 students and employs 750 — requiring a great deal of facility space which must be maintained. The superintendent noted that Jones often uses his own equipment on projects to save the district time and money.
“He never asks for anything…,” Siler continued, adding that the alum had begun with the district as an HVAC technician and was also on the Cumberlands maintenance team. “We’re very fortunate to have this guy.”
Jones has served as maintenance supervisor for seven years — overseeing a department of nine full-time employees with an additional three part-time mowers during the summer.
In other business, board members approved:
• a memorandum of understanding with Laurel County Literacy Inc. to provide adult education services through the Tri-County Consortium for the 2023-24 school year.
• a contract with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office for five school resource deputies. Sheriff Bill Elliotte noted that facility assignments had not yet been finalized.
• a number of change orders and pay applications based on the latest construction update from Laith Ross from RossTarrant Architects.
