Whitley County Health Department reported another positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Whitley County on Wednesday afternoon bringing the total confirmed cases in Whitley County to nine.
Four of Whitley County's cases remain active, while the other five have recovered.
Two remain hospitalized while seven were isolated at home.
Three of those who have tested positive in Whitley County have been male while six have been female.
Ages for those who have tested positive range from 18 to 80.
The Whitley County Health Department reported its first case on April 6, three on April 10, two on April 11, one on April 16, one on April 21 and one on April 22.
