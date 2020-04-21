The Whitley County Health Department reported it received a new positive test for COVID-19 in a Whitley County resident on Tuesday. This brings the county's total to eight.
Four of Whitley County's cases remain active, while the other four have recovered.
Two remain hospitalized while six were isolated at home.
Three of those who have tested positive in Whitley County have been female while five have been male.
Ages for those who have tested positive range from 18 to 80.
The Whitley County Health Department reported its first case on April 6, three on April 10, two on April 11, one on April 16 prior to Tuesday's new case.
