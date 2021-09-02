WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported three deaths in its Thursday COVID-19 update. The health department said the deaths were all adults under the age of 60.
The health department also report 97 new cases on Thursday, including 32 of those being kids. Five of the new cases on Thursday were in vaccinated people.
The county has 500 active cases as of Thursday.
On Wednesday, the health department reported 84 new cases, including 26 kids. One of those new cases was vaccinated.
On Tuesday, 109 new cases were reported with 46 of those being in kids. Five of those cases were vaccinated.
The health department also noted 35 percent of Whitley County is fully vaccinated as of Thursday. Anyone 12 years or older is eligible for the vaccine.
On Monday, Sherrie Mays, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer for Baptist Health Corbin, said during Gov. Andy Beshear's press briefing: "We are all overwhelmed at this time. To share our story at Baptist Health Corbin, this morning when we came in, we had a census of 175, all of our ICU beds, our PCU beds, our telemetry beds, our med surge beds are all full. We have no more capacity in those beds. We’ve made the decision to close our surgery department to allow us some extra space should it be needed and utilize that staff to take care of patients as well.
“The thing I would like to ask is, please get your vaccination," Mays said. "That’s the one thing you can do for our community. The other thing you can do for our community is pray for our patients, and pray for our staff and our physicians that they can be resilient during this pandemic and that we can get through it as quickly as possible.”
