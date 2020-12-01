TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported its 16th death from COVID-19 on Monday.
The health department also reported 45 new cases on Monday, three on Sunday, seven on Saturday and 37 on Friday, bringing the county's case total to 1,366 with 172 of those active. Five are hospitalized.
The Whitley County Health Department posted three advisories on their Facebook page Monday alerting of possible COVID-19 exposures for those who attended church services at two different churches or those who ordered food from a restaurant in Williamsburg last Sunday.
Those who attended services at Main Street Baptist Church at 908 Main Street in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at either the 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who attended services at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 103 Savoy-Clear Creek Road in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at the 6 p.m. service, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who ordered food at Wendy's at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, or between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
The Knox County Health Department also posted Monday evening of possible exposures in the community.
The health department said possible exposures could have happened at the Dollar General in Gray between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; at the Barbourville Sav-A-Lot between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25; at Lee's Food Mart in Barbourville between 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
It also reported 34 new cases on Monday bringing the county's case total to 1,253 with 189 of those active.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 31 on Sunday, 20 on Saturday and 67 on Friday. Friday's number was expected to be a little higher due to no reporting on Thanksgiving, the health department said in its Monday update.
Four of the new cases are in congregate settings.
Laurel County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19, 936 cases are still active and 1,557 have recovered. Twenty-nine were hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. The county has had a total of 2,519 cases reported since its first case on March 24.
