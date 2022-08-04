WHITLEY — Whitley County Fiscal Court has been awarded state funding from a $30 million program to provide clean drinking water to improve systems across Kentucky, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.
Whitley County has been awarded $276,302 to provide service for 50 households, according to the release.
When asked about the award, Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said he had not yet received word of the funding.
In the press release, Gov. Beshear said, “Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth. We’ve provided hundreds of millions of dollars to communities through my Cleaner Water Program, enhancing regional systems and providing service for the first time to many residents and businesses. This latest round will provide $30 million to fund 29 projects that will make our people healthier and our communities more resilient.”
The cleaner Water Program is part of Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan. The money for Whitley County has possibly gone straight to their Water Utility Service, which couldn’t be reached for comment at press time.
