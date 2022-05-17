vote booth

Sheriff

Kenneth E. Mobley – 354

William “Bill” Elliotte – 2,060

BJ Leach – 62

Tim Baker – 1,232

Willard Scott Bunch – 1,513

Jim Thornton – 1,495

Jailer

Matthew Dewayne Leach – 591

Jason Wilson – 2,057

Brandon Duane White – 1,615

Jeff Hurst – 330

Sandra Hoke – 960

Andrew J. Fuson – 1,149

Wilson will face an independent candidate in the general election in the fall.

Property Valuation Administrator

Ronnie Moses – 4,287

Herb Petrey – 2,250

Magistrate 1st District

Gary Brock – 498

Scotty Harrison – 1,139

Constable 1st District

Anthony Akers – 619

Lonnie Lee Foley - 970

Magistrate 3rd District

Ted Manton Barrineau – 189

Michael Jarboe – 908

Bob Lawson – 632

Constable 3rd District

Tyler Burdine -50

Justin Oaks – 223

David Rowe – 279

Vancil Moses – 325

Zandell “Sambo” Jones – 377

Jordan Davis – 386

Magistrate 4th District

Raleigh Meadors – 1,138

Arthur Canada – 47

Paul Buchanan – 264

Eugene Smith – 567

Constable 4th District

Andy Moses – 1,613

Carl Allen Wade – 273

United States Senator (Republican nominee)

John Schiess – 134

Tami L. Stainfield – 150

Arnold Blankenship – 191

Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick – 282

Paul V. Hamilton – 234

Rand Paul – 5,414

United States Senator (Democratic nominee)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. - 60

Charles Booker – 313

Ruth Gao – 41

John Merrill – 37

Charles Booker won the Kentucky Democratic Primary election for U.S. Senate. Booker is the first Black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination.

“I am beyond grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from my fellow Kentuckians tonight,” said Booker. “I started this campaign to fight for a bold vision that will improve the quality of life of all Kentuckians, guarantee true freedom and ensure widespread prosperity across the Commonwealth. Tonight, we are that much closer to making this vision a reality. Tonight, we roll up our sleeves to continue the work to win in November and beyond.”

Booker will face Republican Rand Paul in the general election, which will take place on November 8, 2022.

United States Representatives in Congress - 5th Congressional District (Republican nominee)

Harold “Hal” Rogers - 5,237

Jeannette Andrews – 318

Brandon Russell Monhollen – 411

Gerardo Serrano – 385

Rich Van Dam – 127

Congressman Hal Rogers released the following statement Tuesday night: 

“I am humbled to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s 5th District. It is a privilege to serve in Congress, and I promise to never stop working for the mountains. Joe Biden and his liberal allies may want to destroy our way of life, but I’ll always fight for our pro-life, pro-gun values. This November, Kentuckians can vote to stop Biden and Pelosi and stand up for a secure border, strong law enforcement, and policies that grow the economy."

* These are unofficial results. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you