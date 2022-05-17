Sheriff
Kenneth E. Mobley – 354
William “Bill” Elliotte – 2,060
BJ Leach – 62
Tim Baker – 1,232
Willard Scott Bunch – 1,513
Jim Thornton – 1,495
Jailer
Matthew Dewayne Leach – 591
Jason Wilson – 2,057
Brandon Duane White – 1,615
Jeff Hurst – 330
Sandra Hoke – 960
Andrew J. Fuson – 1,149
Wilson will face an independent candidate in the general election in the fall.
Property Valuation Administrator
Ronnie Moses – 4,287
Herb Petrey – 2,250
Magistrate 1st District
Gary Brock – 498
Scotty Harrison – 1,139
Constable 1st District
Anthony Akers – 619
Lonnie Lee Foley - 970
Magistrate 3rd District
Ted Manton Barrineau – 189
Michael Jarboe – 908
Bob Lawson – 632
Constable 3rd District
Tyler Burdine -50
Justin Oaks – 223
David Rowe – 279
Vancil Moses – 325
Zandell “Sambo” Jones – 377
Jordan Davis – 386
Magistrate 4th District
Raleigh Meadors – 1,138
Arthur Canada – 47
Paul Buchanan – 264
Eugene Smith – 567
Constable 4th District
Andy Moses – 1,613
Carl Allen Wade – 273
United States Senator (Republican nominee)
John Schiess – 134
Tami L. Stainfield – 150
Arnold Blankenship – 191
Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick – 282
Paul V. Hamilton – 234
Rand Paul – 5,414
United States Senator (Democratic nominee)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. - 60
Charles Booker – 313
Ruth Gao – 41
John Merrill – 37
Charles Booker won the Kentucky Democratic Primary election for U.S. Senate. Booker is the first Black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination.
“I am beyond grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from my fellow Kentuckians tonight,” said Booker. “I started this campaign to fight for a bold vision that will improve the quality of life of all Kentuckians, guarantee true freedom and ensure widespread prosperity across the Commonwealth. Tonight, we are that much closer to making this vision a reality. Tonight, we roll up our sleeves to continue the work to win in November and beyond.”
Booker will face Republican Rand Paul in the general election, which will take place on November 8, 2022.
United States Representatives in Congress - 5th Congressional District (Republican nominee)
Harold “Hal” Rogers - 5,237
Jeannette Andrews – 318
Brandon Russell Monhollen – 411
Gerardo Serrano – 385
Rich Van Dam – 127
Congressman Hal Rogers released the following statement Tuesday night:
“I am humbled to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s 5th District. It is a privilege to serve in Congress, and I promise to never stop working for the mountains. Joe Biden and his liberal allies may want to destroy our way of life, but I’ll always fight for our pro-life, pro-gun values. This November, Kentuckians can vote to stop Biden and Pelosi and stand up for a secure border, strong law enforcement, and policies that grow the economy."
* These are unofficial results.
