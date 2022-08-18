WILLIAMSBURG — With Whitley County voters getting the chance to cast their ballots on new voting machines, local officials are preparing to dispose of the old ones.
Whitley County Fiscal Court voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular meeting to declare old voting machines surplus property and to allow vendor Harp Enterprises to dispose of the machines.
County Clerk Connie Willis said, “We’ve had the old voting machines and they were so outdated that we were informed that they don’t make parts for them anymore.”
Willis also said that the newer voting machines are much quicker and user-friendly for the public. Harp Enterprises has agreed to dispose of the machines and Willis bargained with them to get the older machines to be destroyed.
“We’ve had no problems with the new machines,” said Willis.
In other business, the Fiscal Court discussed the setting of rates for the use of Whitley County Sanitation dumpsters.
“The dumpster rates that we’ve had where we’re out in the county areas, we originally based them on city rates, but there’s so much travel time in between dumpsters that it’s costing us a lot more. Our competitors in the county areas that we’re providing were about four times what we were charging,” said Executive Judge Pat White Jr. “Fuel has been a major obstacle for any kind of heavy vehicle.”
The Fiscal Court once again tabled the ordinance pertaining to Firestone Industrial Products one more month. Another item that was tabled was adopting Gorman Bonnie Lane into the County Road System, as they need more time to discuss adopting the road into the county road systems.
An additional add-on item to the agenda was purchasing and payment of a claim and appropriation transfer for two vehicles. The Court will be purchasing a 2019 Mitsubishi for the EMS director at the cost of $14,500 and a 2017 Dodge for Infrastructure director for the cost of $14,500. Previous vehicles needed to be replaced due to engine and transmission issues and these vehicles have good milage around 50,000 miles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.