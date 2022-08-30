WILLIAMSBURG — One Whitley County mom is doing everything she can to make sure families don’t lose a loved one the way she did with her 16-year-old daughter.
Melissa Lawson, or Missy as she goes by with family and friends, has several events planned starting in September to honor the memory of her daughter, Bethany.
“Bethany was a beautiful, vibrant 16-year-old. She was always smiling and making others smile. Beth was active in church and our community as well as the Knoxville community. She participated in several charity events that ranged from animal rescues to serving the needs of others. She had a servant’s heart,” Lawson said when speaking of her daughter.
Bethany took her life four years ago on August 11, 2018.
“We had no warning sign that something was troubling our daughter, and she never shared that she was struggling with us,” Lawson said. “She was laughing and talking to me three hours prior about schedule changes she was planning to make for the upcoming school year and shopping we still needed to do for school supplies.”
She still has the paper with her daughter’s handwritten changes to her schedule. School started a week after Bethany’s death. Bethany would have been a sophomore at Whitley County High School that school year.
“Suicide is a hemorrhage in our society and it is preventable. It is my mission to let people know it’s okay not to be okay. It’s okay to ask for help and to reach out to available sources,” Lawson explained.
Bethany loved charitable events, her mother continued, and that is one of the reasons the family wants to carry on with a mission to spread suicide awareness.
“We want to honor her life and all she meant to us by continuing to do something she loved,” Lawson said.
Bethany had a horse, Annie, that she also loved dearly. It was through Bethany’s charitable work — a Click for a Cause event that a photographer hosted — that they found the horse. Bethany had already committed to an event to raise money for the Knoxville Zoo penguin habitat, so she couldn’t attend an event for Faith & Friends Horse Rescue.
“Beth was so disappointed that she did not get to participate in the event, so we decided to sponsor one of the horses monthly. Miss Annie quickly stole her heart and after several months of riding lessons, we adopted Annie. We brought Annie here to Kentucky and introduced her to Bethany’s other horse, Mercedes, and her new forever home,” Lawson explained.
Lawson still has Annie and is planning an annual suicide awareness horse ride done in her daughter’s name in October.
That’s one of three upcoming events in the next few months — starting in September, which is Suicide Awareness Month.
Lawson and her family started Bethany’s Hope in her name to remember her. Through fundraising and charity work, Bethany’s Hope funds scholarships for Whitley County High School students. Lawson also holds monthly meetings for teens with her Bethany’s Hope Teen Reach.
On September 24, Bethany’s Hope will host its annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk starting at 9 a.m. at River Fog Park in Williamsburg. Those planning to come should register through the organization’s Facebook page to also get a T-shirt, which will go to the first 125 people who register.
Speakers at the event will include Brian Lebanion, a suicide survivor, and local veteran and officer Mike Lawson. The walk will be led by State Representative Regina Huff as well as Nick Wilson.
The second event, Fall Fest, will be October 15 at Patrick’s Point in Williamsburg from 12-5 p.m. The plan is to charge $10 per vehicle with proceeds going toward Bethany’s Hope. There will be wagon rides at dusk along with a corn maze. Lawson also hopes to have a sunflower field.
Other activities include an art competition with local schools that will focus on the new 988 crisis hotline, resource tables, food, and movie. The proceeds will go 100% to scholarships, awareness events, and missions in Williamsburg.
The last event is on October 22, which is the annual memorial horse ride which will also be at Patrick’s Point from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will be free food and music. Anyone with horses are welcomed to come do the ride. An auction will follow.
To learn more, search Bethany’s Hope on Facebook.
