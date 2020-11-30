WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department posted three advisories on their Facebook page Monday alerting of possible COVID-19 exposures for those who attended church services at two different churches or those who ordered food from a restaurant in Williamsburg last Sunday.
Those who attended services at Main Street Baptist Church at 908 Main Street in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at either the 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. service may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who attended services at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 103 Savoy-Clear Creek Road in Williamsburg on Nov. 22 at the 6 p.m. service, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who ordered food at Wendy's at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, or between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
