The Whitley County Health Department reported the following Tuesday at noon:
"Those who ordered food at Wendy's #307 at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, between 9 am and 4 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020, or between 7 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice applies to both dine-in and drive-through orders. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380."
