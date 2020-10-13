tt
The Whitley County Health Department released the following public notice on Tuesday afternoon:
Those who dined in at the Depot on Main at 101 N Main St. in Corbin, Kentucky during any of these dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19:
-Thursday, October 1st, 5pm to 10pm
-Friday, October 2nd, 3:30pm to 11pm
-Saturday, October 3rd, 5pm to 11 pm
-Wednesday, October 7th, 5pm to 10pm
-Thursday, October 8th, 5pm to 10pm
-Friday, October 9th, 3:30pm to 11pm
This notice does not apply to take out only orders. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.

