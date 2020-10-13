Whitley County Health Department advises of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Depot on Main
The Whitley County Health Department released the following public notice on Tuesday afternoon:
Those who dined in at the Depot on Main at 101 N Main St. in Corbin, Kentucky during any of these dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19:
-Thursday, October 1st, 5pm to 10pm
-Friday, October 2nd, 3:30pm to 11pm
-Saturday, October 3rd, 5pm to 11 pm
-Wednesday, October 7th, 5pm to 10pm
-Thursday, October 8th, 5pm to 10pm
-Friday, October 9th, 3:30pm to 11pm
This notice does not apply to take out only orders. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
React to this story:
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday October 12, 2020. He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was a retired truck driver before going on to serve as a Laurel County Deputy. Jimmy loved his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by hi…
Melvin Jay Kerr, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was preceded in death by his father, James Herman Kerr; Brother, James Ray Kerr; and daughter, Wendy Marie Kerr. Melvin worked as a custodian at the EKU Corbin Campus and loved…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested after Williamsburg bank robbery, police pursuit
- Corbin limiting athletic events to parents only
- BREAKING: Corbin Schools to delay in-person classes
- ‘Far too many cases,’ Beshear said on heels of another record week
- DISTRICT BLOWOUT: Corbin dominates during 34-7 win over Knox Central
- Southern Laurel business joins Corbin in annexation lawsuit
- PAGE TURNER: The brick and mortar of 201 N. Kentucky Avenue
- Whitley County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths
- Corbin man facing rape charge
- London, Corbin and Somerset officials support effort to bring passenger airline service to area
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.