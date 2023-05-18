WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned a baker’s dozen of indictments for May on Monday.
Topping the list were a Whitley County Detention Center inmate and his mother, who were first charged last month as part of a joint investigation to prevent drugs coming into the local jail.
Jamie C. Muse, 31, of Williamsburg, and his 48-year-old mother Stephanie Lawson have each been indicted for conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and complicity to first-degree promoting contraband.
The investigation began in April when, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate inside the jail propositioned a guard to bring contraband and drugs into WCDC. The guard immediately notified his supervisors and Jailer Jason Wilson contacted Lieutenant Wayne Bird of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the investigation — which resulted in arrests on April 8.
Muse’s indictment includes additional charges bribery of a public servant and as a first-degree Persistent Felony Offender (PFO).
Earlier this month, Muse was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the February 2019 murder of Billy Lawson.
His sentence included a separate charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
At press time, both Muse and Lawson remain lodged at WCDC.
Grand jurors also returned indictments against:
• Charlene Lowe, 53, of Corbin — first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Ivy Palmer, 49, of Corbin — first-degree criminal abuse.
• Darrell Lunsford, 52, of Corbin — first-degree sexual abuse.
• Hope Lunsford, 44, of Corbin — tampering with a witness.
• Teresa Fowler, 31, of Williamsburg — intimidating a witness in a legal process.
• Joshua Hart, 38, of Corbin — receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more and second-degree PFO.
• Ronald Belcher, 49, of Lexington — second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Linda Adams, 45, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Gabriel Begley, 21, of Corbin — two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree criminal mischief; two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and tampering with physical evidence.
• Angela Baker, 47, of Williamsburg — tampering with physical evidence.
• Derek Cross, 46, of Winfield, Tennessee — theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
