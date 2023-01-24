WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned 17 indictments against 16 people last week for the month of January.
Topping the list were crimes against juveniles.
Billy McVey, 56, of Williamsburg has been charged with three counts each of first-degree sodomy and incest in connection to the abuse of a child under the age of 12 between November 2018 and November 2020.
The grand jury issued two separate indictments against a pair accused of endangering the woman’s two minor children last August 26.
Caitlin Bell, 21, of Williamsburg, and Ryan Miller, 34, of Corbin have each been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Miller is additionally charged as a second-degree persistent felony offender.
The grand jury also returned indictments against:
• Shelly Barton, 40, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and promoting contraband.
• Erik Silcox, 22, of Jellico, TN — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in one indictment; and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possess for sale or transfer simulated controlled substance in a separate indictment.
• Jamie McKiney, 46, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colen Stevens, 31, of Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and heroin) and possess for sale or transfer simulated controlled substance.
• Destiny Hill, 24, of Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Shonda Scalf, 33, of Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amos Croley, 30, of Williamsburg — two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Randy Jones, 39, of Williamsburg — three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two for meth and one for morphine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Robert Gibson, 32, of Manchester — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense) and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Larry Veach, 55, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Raymond Douglas, 54, of Williamsburg — third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Clonazepam), trafficking in marijuana under 8 ounces, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (first offense).
• Brian Surgener, 41, of Corbin — second-degree burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense) and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kylin Hutton, 23, of Corbin — two counts second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree criminal mischief.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
