WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County grand jury returned 16 indictments last week, including several involving some high-profile cases.
Topping the list were two indictments against a Williamsburg man pertaining to domestic-related incidents occurring on February 18.
William Young, 45, has been charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and second-degree persistent felony offender (PFO) in connection to one incident where he’s accused of firing into a home in southern Whitley County with a New England Arms 12-gauge shotgun.
Later that day, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies Jonas Saunders and Tim Baker were dispatched to the residence to investigate a fight complaint.
Once deputies arrived, according to WCSO, a female victim (reportedly Young’s ex-girlfriend) was located with multiple stab wounds requiring EMS to transport her to Baptist Health Corbin’s ER. A male victim at the residence was also assaulted, requiring medical attention.
Young was located on the scene in the area of the suspected weapon used to stab the woman. The accused was taken into custody and lodged at Whitley County Detention Center. It was also determined that the subject stabbed a dog outside of the residence during the assault.
In a separate indictment regarding the latter incident, Young has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault; second-degree cruelty to animals; first-degree burglary; first-degree unlawful imprisonment; and second-degree PFO.
Two separate indictments were returned against a pair of North Carolina men initially charged in an investigation last month involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
Jeremy Motley, 32, and Rocky D. Brady, 34, both of Salisbury, North Carolina, have each been indicted on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police; first-degree wanton endangerment; attempted third-degree burglary; and first-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a February 7 incident in which the Williamsburg Police Department reported patrolling near Exit 15 Express Mart when Officer Elijah Hunter observed suspects attempting to force entry into the store. The suspects fled in a vehicle from the scene and a vehicle pursuit began. The vehicle pursuit was discontinued at the Tennessee state line.
Information gained from the public’s assistance and further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a local motel in Williamsburg, according to the sheriff’s office. Four suspects were detained but only Motley and Brady have been indicted thus far.
In another case previously reported on, a Woodbine couple has been separately indicted in connection to the February 13 recovery of a camper stolen from Lexington.
Nichola Gaymes, 53, and Aaron K. Burnett, 50, have each been indicted for obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more; obscuring the identity of a machine $500 to less than $10,000; and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
According to WCSO, Deputy Brentley Patrick, Lieutenant Wayne Bird, and Kentucky State Police Auto Theft Detectives were following up on an investigation that was initiated during a previous search warrant at the residence.
With assistance from KSP, it was determined that the camper (a 2018 Foretravel RV) that the suspects were residing in was involved in a theft in Lexington. The vehicle had all the VIN plates removed and other modifications to conceal its identity, according to WCSO.
The obscuring the identity of a machine $500 to less than $10,000 pertained to a white box trailer with a VIN plate which had also been obscured.
Other indictments returned in March include:
• Brian Phillips, 45, Corbin — two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; theft by deception less than $500; and theft of identity.
• William T. Canada, 27, Williamsburg — third-degree burglary.
• Jerry A. Canada, 28, Williamsburg — third-degree burglary.
• Jonathan Melton, 32, Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marlon Harmon, 66, no fixed address — third-degree arson.
• Simon Karel, 52, Magnolia, Texas — receiving stolen property $1,000 or more; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Douglas Malone, 50, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Fred Hughes, 63, Williamsburg — first-degree assault and driving a motor vehicle while using a mobile device.
• Jared Gosnell, 43, Whitley City — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 or more and first-degree PFO.
• Clayton Hill, 27, Williamsburg — first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
