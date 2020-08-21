The Whitley County School District posted on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon that an athlete on the football team has tested positive for COVID-19.
"In an effort to keep our school family and community informed, we want to share that the Whitley County Health Department has advised us that we have a student-athlete from our high school football team who has tested positive for COVID-19," the post said. "The health department is in the process of conducting contact tracing. If you are a parent/guardian of a high school football player and the health department feels that you need to be concerned about your child, they will contact you during contact tracing. Our custodial staff is disinfecting all areas used by our football team for practice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.