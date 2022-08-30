WILLIAMSBURG — In a special-called meeting last Wednesday, the Whitley County Fiscal Court gathered together to vote on awarding a bid for an Emergency Management Vehicle as well as payment of claim.
The Fiscal Court was approved for a 50/50 grant to be able to purchase the vehicle for Emergency Management.
The total price for the new vehicle will be $64,489. Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. called the special meeting to get the best price possible for the county. Had they waited until next month’s regular meeting, the price was expected to increase substantially.
The vehicle is already equipped with everything it needs, including emergency lights. Once approved, the vehicle would be able to be picked up this week.
“We apply for these grants every so many years and are able to use some of those grant funds to assist us in needs, being able to purchase new vehicles for the Emergency Management Director. The state will pay 50% and Whitley County Fiscal Court will pay 50%,” said Judge White, adding that the vehicle the director had been using will be transferred to another department.
In a unanimous vote, the Fiscal Court approved that agenda item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.