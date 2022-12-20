WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Fair Board has been awarded $100,000 to construct a horse ring shelter.
The grant was announced last week as part of almost $500,000 awarded by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for five new construction projects.
“County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles stated. “Each year I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements. These grants allow county fair boards to enhance the environment of livestock shows and other events when the time comes.”
Other recipients include Adair County, Bourbon County, Marion County and Western Kentucky State Fair.
Any incorporated fair board in Kentucky may apply with the State Aid to Local Agricultural Fairs Program for grants in amounts from $10,000 to $100,000. Each grant will fund 75 percent of the total cost of the project — such as infrastructure or facility improvements, capital construction, or non-permanent tangible purchases (bleachers, restaurant equipment, etc.) with the local fair board matching the other 25 percent.
Each project must be started within 90 days of the date the grant was awarded and must be completed within nine months.
Applications must be submitted to the KDA’s Shows and Fairs Division and postmarked no later than Oct. 1 of each year. The Kentucky County Fair Council reviews the applications and selects the winning proposals.
For more information about the State Aid to Local Agriculture Fairs Program, go to kyagr.com/marketing/county-fair-program.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.