GOLDBUG — The Whitley County Extension Office welcomed new Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Linda Burgard with a reception on Friday, August 5.
“I’m one of five agents for this county,” she noted. “We have a really great team here.”
Burgard comes to the agency from the Laurel County office, where she had worked as part of the Family and Consumer Sciences team since 2012. She began her new duties in Whitley County last month.
Burgard grew up in around the extension service; her father was as an agriculture agent in northern Michigan while her mother was Burgard’s 4-H Sewing Club leader.
After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Systems, Economics and Management, Burgard lived and worked all over the United States. After working in various food system and education related fields, she relocated to Kentucky with husband George and their two daughters, Charlotte and Emilie, in 2003.
Burgard is currently working on her Master of Science degree in Science, Translation and Outreach through the University of Kentucky and looks forward to working with the Whitley County’s homemaker clubs and developing new programs for the community.
“We have some wonderful homemakers who have been around for years,” Burgard said. “…They’re very active and all ages.”
Joining a homemakers club is not required to participate in some programming. Classes currently in the works include financial management, learn to sew, food preservation, quilting, needlework, managing diabetes, and preschool development. Long term, Burgard hopes to put in place programming that addresses issues related to social isolation especially as it relates to our senior population.
“It’s a real interest of mine to keep the senior audience connected,” Burgard explained, adding that isolation can contribute to failing health, mental or otherwise, and that she’d like to develop a skillshare program that brings together seniors and youth.
With the Extension Homemaker year just getting started, current and prospective members are welcome to attend a kick-off meeting this Thursday. To learn more, call the Whitley County Extension Office at 606-549-1430.
