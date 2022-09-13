FRANKFORT — Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis aced the state audit of her office’s 2021 financial statement, according to a report release last week.
The audit is done annually for both county clerks and sheriffs, per state law. As part of that audit, an auditor’s letter is required to help adequately present whether or not the entity’s financial reporting is done correctly and satisfactorily. That letter indicates that all of Schwartz’s financial statement information was “presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting” through a methodology followed for all 120 clerk audits in the commonwealth.
Furthermore, no instances of noncompliance were found, according to the letter, which states “the auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”
For the 2021 calendar year, the clerk’s office collected $10,863,589 in revenue — comprised mostly of various taxes and fees. Expenditures for the clerk’s office were shown at $10,435,189.
The audit report noted that Whitley County Fiscal Court was due to receive $320,983 in excess fees from Willis’ office for 2021. A $300,000 payment was made in February, with the remainder presented to Fiscal Court on July 7.
