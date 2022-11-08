WILLIAMSBURG — Judging by the early voting numbers, Tuesday’s General Election could see a better-than-expected turnout.
Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis reported Monday afternoon that a total of 2,619 had cast their ballots as part of early voting or in-person absentee voting.
Willis noted the figure represents 9.2% of the county’s registered voters — and more than she was expecting.
“I’m really pleased with the turnout and that voters seem to be enjoying the option of early voting,” the clerk said.
As for mail-in absentee ballots, Willis said that 592 had been mailed out — about 100 more than what had been requested for the May Primary. Of those, 462 had been returned and counted as of Friday.
“The rest will be processed when the election board meets tomorrow,” Willis said Monday.
With the numbers better than anticipated, Willis is hoping that her initial prediction of a 30% turnout may turn out to be a little low.
“We were blessed with good weather for early voting,” Willis added. “Interest in the proposed constitutional amendments may be a factor as well.”
