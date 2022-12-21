Weather Alert

...A Strong Arctic Cold Front Brings Mixed Precipitation, Icy Conditions, and Dangerous Wind Chills to Eastern Kentucky Thursday Night into Friday Morning...Bitter Cold Then Continues Into Sunday... A powerful area of low pressure and a potent arctic cold front will lead to a period of gusty rain showers changing over to snow Thursday night. Temperatures during that night will rapidly fall, leading to icy conditions and impacts to travel into Friday morning. Though there remains some uncertainty in exact snow amounts at this time, at least light snow accumulations can be expected. Additionally, winds out of the west between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to between 30 and 40 mph, will result in wind chill values of 10 to 20 degrees below zero, with even colder readings at locations above 2000 feet. Reduced visibilities will also be possible for a time within areas of falling and blowing snow. Windy and icy conditions could make travel difficult Thursday night into Friday. Please plan accordingly and if you must venture out allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.