The Whitley County Board of Education met on February 16, which proved to be an evening of construction updates and approvals.
According to RossTarrant Architects representative and architect Suzanne Irwin, Whitley County High School CTE building completion has been further delayed despite getting closer to being completed.
“We did receive some very disappointing news. We have said several times we are waiting for the delivery of this switch gear for this building to be occupied. We received news yesterday (February 15) that it is delayed until April. The occupancy of the building cannot occur until the switchgear arrives and is installed,” Irwin said.
A date for the HVAC unit completion at Whitley North Elementary School has not been released as of February 16.
The Whitley County High School Physical Education addition is progressing quickly, according to Irwin. Completion should be March 27.
One of two newer projects that are starting up is track upgrades at the middle school.
“The contracts have been signed and the submittals are underway,” Irwin said. “There’s a lot of activity being done, just not on site yet.”
The high school athletics turf project is underway. The paperwork is beginning to be reviewed.
“A lot of projects going on keeping Irwin and the folks at RossTarrant busy. We appreciate their help with these construction projects. It’s been really good to have an architect for every project,” Superintendent John Siler said.”It’s one firm we are dealing with, and with as much as we have going on, it has made it really nice.”
The Whitley County Board of education moved forward to approve over $366,000 for construction projects. The majority of the approved expenses was for the Whitley County High School Physical Education addition.
After the approval of funds for construction projects, the BOE accepted comments from the public.
Amy Early, the mother of the late 14-year-old Aidan Early, spoke up along with her 12-year old daughter. Aidan Early was a former student at Whitley County Middle School who took his own life. They voiced concerns they had about bullying in the school systems after the tragedy led her to believe that bullying played a role in Aidan’s death.
The Board of Education made a statement before they spoke.
“On the behalf of our school district, we are saddened by the loss of your loved one and we are here to listen to anything you have to say to us and we want to help you in anyway that we can.”
Early addressed her concerns.
“Personally if I don’t see any changes and some faculty out of these school systems before my older kids get middle school aged, they will be out of the school system,” Early said.
The death of Early’s son is currently under investigation by authorities.
The BOE thanked her and her daughter for their comments.
John Siler shared they were integrating mental health resources for the community during this time, and future training for awareness for kids who feel like they are in crisis.
“We are trying to get some support systems in place more than what we had, get some curriculum and reach out to each kid in the school,” John Siler responded.
The board then moved into executive session before the meeting was adjourned.
