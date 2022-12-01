CORBIN — As the White Flag Ministry begins its sixth season, Rev. Alex Lockridge said the ministry is seeing more need than ever.
The ministry started in 2017, born out of the hearts of First Baptist Church Corbin members who were looking to address the homelessness issue. It just began this season on Monday.
“Especially after the COVID pandemic, the need has only increased since we started,” said Lockridge, who is the pastor at First Baptist Church.
“Last year with the inflating cost of everything, with evictions and rents going up, all these things, we noticed a whole lot more folks struggling with homelessness and finding sustainable housing with adequate heating,” Lockridge continued. “The need is greater than it’s ever been as far as we can tell, so we feel like we must continue.”
Last year’s February ice storm was the hardest week the White Flag Ministry ever had.
“We maxed out the hotel four or five nights in a row because of how great the need was,” Lockridge said. “At that point I couldn’t even tell you how many people we were helping. We were just trying to make sure they survived the ice storm.”
Last year the ministry spent nearly $110,000. This year, Lockridge hopes to stay closer to $100,000.
The ministry has made some changes in an attempt to better utilize resources and make sure they are able to help through the whole season, which lasts from the week after Thanksgiving to March 10. The March date is a tentative end date, as the ministry leaders will re-evaluate the first week of March dependent on the weather forecast.
The White Flag Ministry offers free meals Monday through Friday from 4-5 p.m. This year the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church at 401 N. Laurel Avenue will be the location for those meals.
The ministry also will provide shelter for those in need on the coldest nights of the year by shuttling those people to a local hotel after the meal, so those needing shelter also need to arrive between 4-5 p.m.
The white flag is raised outside the ministry on Laurel Avenue on those nights when the temperature is 27 degrees or below.
The temperature was lowered this year as one of those changes to make sure the ministry could offer services throughout the whole season. Lockridge said the ministry hopes to raise that back up to 29 degrees with some other planned changes.
In the past the ministry has also provided weekend food bags. This year, one organization has donated a few hundred but Lockridge said those might not be given consistently throughout the season unless there are more donations for that.
Donations are what make the ministry possible. Lockridge said donations come from individuals, churches, organizations, and businesses both big and small.
“These donations come in from every possible avenue,” he said. “Without that kind of a network that we see in this area, there’s just no way that we could do it. So we are very dependent on that and we’ve learned that this community is up for the challenge. We never feel like we have to beg. We feel like we just let them know what the need is and how to fill it and they do.”
The ministry also has a partnership with RRJ Solutions, who is present every Monday through Friday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Lockridge explained that RRJ Solutions provides case management and other programming to help those using the White Flag Ministry to get beyond just the temporary solutions and to find sustainable solutions.
“They are solving some problems that we don’t have the resources, but they do,” he said.
White Flag Ministry is led by a dedicated leadership team that oversees all functions of the ministry.
“Each person has their own responsibilities,” Lockridge said. “That team is essential and it’s just full of really good people with big hearts.”
