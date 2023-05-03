CORBIN — It’s that time of the year when yard sales are a common scene. When you run across a yard sale that goes for a good cause, that is noteworthy.
A local fire department has found a way to put a beneficial spin on an otherwise “weekend” outing.
West Knox Volunteer Fire and Rescue is hosting a community pop up sale on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is an event the auxiliary is doing to raise money for the fire department,” Auxiliary Treasurer Karen Moses explained. “Fundraising is crucial for volunteer fire departments for maintenance or any expenses they incur. The auxiliary is helping provide extra cash to go along with the firemen’s budget. They use the money for maintenance and repairs of trucks and equipment.”
Moses added that vehicles are a priority at the moment.
“They are down a rescue truck currently as theirs was totaled on the interstate,” she said. “They are also building a brush truck; they have purchased a used truck and it is being painted and readied for service as we speak.”
The Pop-Up Sale will be held at the West Knox Fire Station, {span}90 Gloucester Avenue{/span}. There are indoor and outdoor spaces to choose from that individuals or groups can rent out for the day.
“We are looking for craft and yard sale vendors who may be interested to register by calling Karen Moses at (606) 344-1387 or email karenmoses@redhounds.net. We have a lot of spots still available inside and outside. We’re hoping this will be a huge success and turn into a yearly fundraiser for us,” Moses said.
