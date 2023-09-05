CORBIN — The holiday weekend was marked by a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Corbin Primary School that has left one Laurel County man dead and another hospitalized.
According to a news release from the Corbin Police Department, officers responded at 6:40 a.m. Sunday to the call of a single-vehicle collision on 5th Street near the school on the Whitley County side of the city.
Upon their arrival, officers detected that the driver of the sedan (which had struck a tree) — James Barnes, 25, of Lily — had a strong smell of alcohol in addition to his apparent injuries.
Barnes’ passenger — 21-year-old Zachary Mathis of London — was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley.
Barnes was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin then transferred to University of Kentucky for treatment.
The road was closed for more than two hours as first responder worked the scene.
The investigation is continuing by CPD Detective Robbie Hodge, who has indicated that charges may be pending.
Corbin Fire Department and Whitley County EMS assisted at the scene.
