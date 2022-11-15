CORBIN — A cold, rainy morning left many wanting to stay inside Saturday, but 154 runners braved the weather and completed the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon or 10K.
Rockholds’ Austin Terrell, 19, was the overall winner for the half marathon, a 13.1 mile race. He ran it in 1 hour, 24 minutes and 56.1 seconds.
The second overall male winner was Jake Pierce, 32, of LaFollette, Tennessee, with a time of 1:27:08.5 followed by third place finisher Nolan Brock, 16, of Corbin, with a time of 1:28:30.1.
The overall female winner in the half marathon was Samantha Hurst, 35, of Barbourville, who finished in 1 hour 45 minutes and 37.9 seconds. Second place female was Kayla Rose, 32, of Rockholds, with a 1:45:51.4 time and third place female was Haley Poston, 29, of London, finishing in 1:47:24.5.
The masters male and female winners in the half marathon were Keith Stillwell, 60, of Danville, with a time of 1:50:16.1 and Virginia-Bibb Golde, 45, of Harrodsburg finishing at 1:49:56.6.
The grandmasters male and female winners were Kenneth Roark, 72, of Hillsboro, Kentucky, at 1:52:31.3 and Wanda Gibson, 59, of Pineville at 2:12:03.1.
Eighty-seven runners completed the half marathon of the 100 registered.
For the 10K, the overall winner was Walter Peavley, 38, of Flat Lick, finishing in 41 minutes and 54.4 seconds.
The second overall male was Kobe Dixon, 13, of Corbin, with a time of 50:04. Third place male was Corey Payne, 14, of Barbourville, finishing in 50:07.6.
The overall female winner was Marsha Morton, 56, of LaFollette, Tennessee, with a time of 50:14.1. Ella Hammons, 12, of Corbin, finished in 53:54.6 for second place female and Lauren Partin, 14, of Corbin, earned third place female with a 54:00.5 time.
The masters male and female winners were Joshua Parks, 42, of LaFollette (50:28.4) and Marnie Beckham, 43, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky (54:16.9).
The grandmasters male and female winners were Floyd Stroud, 76, of Corbin (50:57.3) and Heather Westphal, 51, of Corbin (55:37.1).
Sixty-seven completed the 10K of the 81 registered.
