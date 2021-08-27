“We’ve been fighting this virus for 18 months and we’ve never been where we are today,” he said. “As horrible as last year’s surge was, and it was awful, we’ve never been in a position where doctors worried that they needed to choose between treating a patient who can’t breathe because of COVID, or treating a patient who is bleeding out because of a car accident. That is the strain that our hospitals are under.”
The governor noted the number of Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID has increased each day for the past six weeks, “From 239 on July 14 to 2,074 on August 25. 42 straight days of more Kentuckians being so sick with COVID, they end up in the hospital.”
He also pointed out the number of patients in hospital intensive care units increased from 60 on July 14 to 549 on August 25, and those on a ventilator rose from 25 to 338.
The state’s positivity rate has also skyrocketed, Beshear said.
“On July 14, it was 3.81%, and in fact, weeks before it had gotten as low as 1.79%. As of Wednesday, it is at a record high of 13.16%. The highest at any time since we had adequate testing to truly get a positivity rate.”
As a result, the governor said, “One-third of all of our hospitals across Kentucky, 32 of 96, are reporting critical staffing shortages. Folks, that is a big problem. It’s hospitals that are treating patients much sicker than they normally treat, that have people on ventilators even though they don’t have an ICU, because there is no place to take them or there is no group that can transport them.”
He said there is a difference between past surges and now, “We have the answer, they are the safe and effective vaccines. We have full FDA approval for one [Pfizer], the gold standard, the same studies that they have done for the 12 vaccines you have to take before sixth grade, that we have all had.”
Fortunately, there is some help on the way. Earlier this week, Gov. Beshear said he had submitted a resource request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional health care professionals to help where Kentucky needs them most. On Thursday he announced that 30 FEMA personnel and 15 advanced life-support ambulance vehicles will be dispatched to Kentucky for 30 days, arriving Friday, Aug. 27.
President Joe Biden has extended federal reimbursement to states for mobilizing National Guard personnel in support of COVID-19 response efforts from the original deadline of Sept. 30, through the end of the calendar year.
Gov. Beshear plans another COVID update Monday afternoon at 4 p.m., Eastern Time. It can be viewed live on both the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
