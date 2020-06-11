Dr. Bob Lawson has been named Superintendent of Henderson County Schools. He will assume the role December 1, 2020, upon the retirement of Marganna Stanley who has served as Henderson County Schools superintendent since 2014. As of July 1, 2020, Lawson will be the new Henderson County Schools Transitional District Director.
Lawson has over 18 years of educational experience and has been serving as the Principal of Whitley County High School since 2015.
Before moving to Whitley County, Lawson was part of the Henderson County School system and served as the Principal and Assistant Principal of Central Academy and the Assistant Principal of Bend Gate Elementary School.
Lawson earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Rank I in Superintendency
and Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of the Cumberlands
He has a bachelor's degree in history and education from Cumberland College.
“Sarah and I feel extremely blessed to be returning to Henderson. I am humbled to be named Superintendent of Henderson County Schools, and to succeed Mrs. Stanley is simply an honor. I would like to extend a special thank you to the members of the Board for selecting me and a thank you to the screening committee for their part in the process.”
Board chairperson Lisa Baird noted, "As Henderson County Schools moves into a new era of educating, challenging, and caring for students, the hiring of Dr. Bob Lawson as the future Superintendent makes perfect sense.
He brings leadership, innovative programs, and most importantly- a love for Henderson, Kentucky and her children!
Hiring the right superintendent is always about hiring the best leader for Henderson County. Bob is that leader!
As I exit twelve years of being on the Board of Education, and six as its chair, I am extremely confident that I am leaving with a great person in charge. Bob will carry on the initiative we as a board with Mrs. Stanley have begun and will add his positive ideas to continue to make Henderson County Schools a top-notch district in Kentucky and the U.S."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.