WHITLEY COUNTY -- Last Thursday's Whitley County Board of Education meeting opened with two presentations, the first of which was a special moment for several former Whitley County High School students.
Superintendent John Siler said, "We asked some of our former students to come back. While they were in Miss DeeDee Bishop's class at the high school, they reached certification in phlebotomy or a patient care technician. One of the things our high school has done a great job (with) in the past -- and this year was no exception -- was encouraging our students to choose a pathway and complete it to a certification."
Each student had a certification exam to complete before they could receive their certification in phlebotomy or as a patient care technician.
The first students to receive the white coats in the ceremony were those who completed the phlebotomy certification.
Bishop, who is not only the Health Science Teacher at the high school but also the District Health Coordinator, explained that in order to complete their certification, phlebotomy students had to have 30 vein punctures and 10 finger sticks.
"We recruited anyone that would come. We even looked at people's veins when they would come in the high school," Bishop joked amongst a few chuckles from students, parents, and board members.
Students who received the phlebotomy certification were Noah Adkins, Ryan Ball, Kylie Byrge, Destiny Cureton, Kayla Hensley and Kyndal Snell.
Students who received the Patient Care Technician certification were Jalyn Cole, Braden Lambdin, and Taylor Rice.
Kylie Hill was the only student to receive both certifications as a Phlebotomy Technician and Patient Care Technician. PCTs, according to the National Career Health Association, assist with day-to-day patient care but can also obtain EKG readings and perform phlebotomy procedures.
Most of the students have gone on to Eastern Kentucky University, Somerset Community College, or the University of the Cumberlands. While most have chosen nursing or to become a phlebotomist, Hensley has chosen to become a mortician and Lambdin has chosen to be a veterinarian.
