Cheryl Tinsley, of Corbin, celebrated with over 200 people with her first book signing for her book “Wave by Wave”, a memoir about a tragic event she experienced — and miraculously survived.
“Really, I shouldn’t be here. I should have died many years ago when I was 20, and really there is no scientific reason why I should be here,” Tinsley said. “God has a purpose and I have a strong faith in God. Sometimes when you share your story there’s healing in that.”
Tinsley, outside of her recent role as an author, has been a teacher for over 30 years. Currently she teaches at Corbin High School.
“When you are teaching and you are going by your kids at the end of class, and you see your book right there on their desk, and they are reading it. It really hit me,” Tinsley said.
The book has been proven to be a favorite among all age groups. A truly inspiring story.
Lori Felten, who knows Tinsley, says the author has taught her son in school and has heard the story verbally before the book ever came out.
“I have been praying that Cheryl would write this book for a long time. She is just a real person and just to know she survived this. I believe God kept her alive that day to tell this story,” Felton said.
The book is a first-hand account of July 3, 1980. Cheryl Steele Tinsley and three of her friends were caught in a deadly “freak storm” on Lake Huron that meteorologists say only appears once every 10-12 years, and only when the conditions are just right.
Tinsley shares it was only by a miracle from God she overcame and healed from the trauma to tell her story and give others hope.
“I knew I was supposed to write this book over two decades ago but I had to trust God with the timing with raising two boys and being a full-time teacher,” Tinsley said. “The timing came together in 2022, and end of 2021. You will see the details of that in the book.”
She recently sent copies of the book to Kindrick Brothers who made the movies “Courageous” and “War Room”.
“I don’t know if the movie will come about, but always people are saying it needs to be made into a movie,” Tinsley shared. “There are no guarantees.”
“The first time I ever got it from Amazon, I cried because it has been over two decades,” Tinsley said. “It is exciting to see what you have been working on for nine and a half months right there in your hands.”
“Wave by Wave” was released in the beginning of December and is available to be purchased on Amazon.
“It’s an easy read. I work with young people,” Tinsley said, “I made it where a junior high student could pick it up and easily read it. I did it in first person so it’s like you and me having a conversation over coffee. People really love it.”
The main message of the book is hope, Tinsley shares.
“I wanted to write this book because there is always hope,” Tinsley said. “So people would understand no matter what situation you are in today it doesn’t define you. There will be a tomorrow.”
The community responded very well to her message.
“Step by step and Wave by Wave, I am so glad she was able to write this book,” Felton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.