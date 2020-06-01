Gov. Andy Beshear has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. to address events that occurred early Monday morning in Louisville.
WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear to hold news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kentucky students eligible for new emergency food benefits
- Knox sheriff doesn't expect to see violent protests here
- Ky. area seeing fair share of earthquakes
- Williamsburg couple gets creative with drive-in wedding ceremony
- Whitley County graduates Class of 2020 in virtual ceremony
- Cumberlands moves to 8-week class schedule
- What lies ahead for the prep football season: Interview with Corbin head football coach Tom Greer
- Whitley County High School FFA holds drive-in banquet
- Colonels were ready to make a run
- Why wear a mask when you go out in public?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.