Walmart is making adjustments to reduce hours, serve older customers better and limit purchases on certain items as the country faces COVID-19 concerns.
Over the weekend Walmart adjusted its operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing. The stores began closing at 11 p.m. and reopened at 6 a.m.
Beginning Thursday, stores will now open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.
Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, Walmart associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.
"Our associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean,"
said Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S. "When their communities needed them the most, our people have been at their best. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart."
Special Shopping Hours:
Walmart is offering special shopping hours for older customers. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. The pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.
Item Limitations:
Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Essential Services:
To help support the people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, Walmart will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.
Also, the Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. There will be at least one associate to serve the needs of our Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.
"I think every one of us has had to adjust our daily routines in some way, and it’s likely that could continue," Smith said. "We are paying very close attention to our stores and communities and will continue making the necessary changes to help make sure our associates are taken care of and that our customers can get what they need. Let’s all take care of each other out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.