CORBIN — Corbin Church of the Nazarene partnered with Hope Place for a community walk held Saturday to raise money for their mission of spreading God’s love and creating a safe haven for those in recovery.
Lorie Crawford, pastor at Hope Place and a member of Corbin Church of the Nazarene, shared the vision behind the event.
“We have been going into the drug rehabs and having services there,” Crawford said. “The rehabs also visit the Corbin Church of the Nazarene.”
Crawford has seen the impact having a community can have on those in recovery. Jessica Honaker, Church of the Nazarene treasure and board member of Hope Place, has inspired the mission behind Hope Place. Honaker has been drug free for five years.
“We saw through her recovery story what happens when someone doesn’t have to walk alone,” Crawford said.
Honaker shared her story.
“I think this is a great thing Hope Place is doing. Many of us don’t have many places to turn to for help,” Honaker said. “When I got clean, the previous pastor of this church took me and my son in. I had the support from him and this church. I know if I didn’t have that I probably would have relapsed and kept relapsing.
Honaker added what the community needs to be doing for those seeking recovery.
“Don’t stop praying for those people. Many people kept praying for me. My prayers were finally answered,” Honaker gratefully shared. “Just don’t look at us like we are trash. We are people and we don’t want to be addicts. I don’t know one addict that says that is what they want for their life. It’s just really hard to get out of.”
“We planted an outside church. In February, it will be two years of it going on and we just want to bridge the gap with people,” Crawford said. “Sometimes people are afraid to come into the church, they don’t feel worthy. They feel intimidated. We want to share the gospel in its simplicity and bridge the gap so that they know God loves them.”
Raegan Frost, AmeriCorps member stationed at Corbin High School says Hope Place spent grant money on purchasing a building which they need to renovate as a sober living residence. It’s why she chose Hope Place as her annual community service project that pairs with an organization in the community.
“Martin Luther King is famous for doing the historical marches among his community. It brings people together and just shows we are powerful,” Frost said. “When we all as a community come together we can do great things. It inspired me to come up with this fundraiser and [coming together] is my hope for today.”
Crawford hopes the recovery house on Roy Kidd Avenue could be opened by May and the ministry may start taking applications by March.
“We were just praying about what we would do with the house we purchased on Roy Kidd avenue,” Crawford said. “The direction we have gone with recovery is that we have guys when they finish rehab they don’t have a place to go they have burned a lot of their bridges and some of them don’t have family. It’s a big reasons why they are in addiction to begin with and bad choices of their own.”
The house, however, is in need of major repairs and they have been working on it for several months.
The walk was 1.8 miles and took place downtown Corbin. First responders from Corbin Police and Fire departments escorted the group through town.
“We had a good turn out today,” Crawford said. “Many people even came by and donated without participating in the walk. We are truly thankful.”
Jeffrey Helton of Russell Springs is actively in recovery. He also shared his appreciation for Hope Place and what he would like to see the community do for him and others that are on their journey to recovery.
“I think missions like Hope Place help a whole lot. Knowing that people out there care, that’s a big part,” Helton said. “It’s why I feel comfortable here. Most people judge addicts. I don’t feel that way here.”
One of the most common request from those in recovery is to not be judged. Helton added that opportunities for jobs and second jobs are key in helping those in recovery.
“It’s our hope starting this sober living house we can disciple them longer and help them because recovery and addiction is hard,” Crawford said. “It’s our hope we can walk with them a little longer.
“Addiction is everywhere and it breaks my heart,” she added.
Honaker shared a message for those in recovery. “Do not give up,” she exclaimed. “There is help out there if you want it.”
For those who would like to get involved with Hope Place they can check out their website at hopeplace.ky.org.
