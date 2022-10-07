FRANKFORT – Following two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.
“Voter registration is back,” Adams said Friday. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”
Tri-County numbers break down as follows:
• Knox County — Of 24,574 registered voters, 17,300 are Republican; 5,991 are Democrat; and 687 are Other.
• Laurel County — Of 49,293 registered voters; 36,064 are Republican; 9,913 are Democrat; and 1,791 are Other.
• Whitley County — Of 28,270 registered voters, 20,831 are Republican; 5,588 are Democrat; and 951 are Other.
For August, 5,373 voters statewide were removed from the rolls — 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and one duplicate registration.
Republican registrants account for 45.3 percent of the electorate with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a .20 percent increase.
Democratic registrants account for 44.9 percent of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07 percent decrease.
Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 2,191 voters, a .63 percent increase. Voters who are not Republicans or Democrats remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate.
Adams reminds Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote to participate in the general election is October 11.
