Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Volunteers of America gets grant for drug treatment and recovery services for pregnant and postpartum women in southeastern Ky.
- Kentucky Health News
Volunteers of America Mid-States received a $2.6 million federal grant, one of three in the nation, for treatment and recovery services for pregnant and postpartum women and their children in southeastern Kentucky. VOA says it and the University of Kentucky's Human Development Institute will use the money "to serve an estimated 1,250 individuals and their families over a five year period," said a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and 5th District U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.
The release said the two Republicans contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration "in support of their constituents’ grant application and inspirational work to help mothers and families maintain long-term recovery." The program will be based in Manchester.
“This federal investment into southeastern Kentucky is welcome news as we continue facing the crisis of addiction,” said state Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “For years, Senator McConnell has brought national attention and federal resources to support the life-saving efforts such as those of Jennifer Hancock and VOA. It’s been my privilege to work with them both on behalf of Manchester and those in need. I’m grateful they are constantly delivering for Kentucky, and I look forward to the many families who will benefit from this grant.”
