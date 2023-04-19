CORBIN — Seven at-risk dogs from the Knox-Whitley Humane Association (KWHA) were flown last Tuesday to New Jersey and a second chance at a new forever home thanks to Pilots to the Rescue (PTTR).
Pilots to the Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization who transports rescue animals from shelters all over the U.S and Canada to shelters who are more likely to get at-risk animals adopted. These special pups take the ride of their life to find their forever home in one of the PTTR’s airplanes flown by the organization’s volunteer pilots.
KWHA Office Manager Kenna McWilliams has been using PTTR’s service since September and has delivered nearly 40 dogs to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport to help them find a better home far away at the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter in East Hanover, New Jersey. The shelter places relinquished or abandoned animals to appropriate homes.
Michael Martins, a senior volunteer pilot for PTTR, shared that many times he gets to see the new adopting family of the animal meet their new pet right at the airports he takes the animals to.
“It feels great, the work we do,” Martins said. “It never gets old.”
Last year alone, they rescued over 1,000 animals. This number is expected to triple this year alone, according to Martins.
Jason Oliver, another volunteer pilot who is new to this work, was all smiles.
“I never thought this was a possibility when I became a pilot, to fly for such a good cause,” Oliver said. “To bring these dogs where they are going to have a good long life and be adopted, it’s a pretty special thing we are able to do.”
The pilots volunteer their time in addition to their regular jobs as flight instructors.
“The work we do as instructors is important but there’s nothing like coming home and feeling good about the difference you made in so many people’s and animals’ life,” Martins said. “It’s the most fulfilling thing.”
The organization has also rescued wolves and seas turtles.
The flight that went out of Williamsburg on Tuesday had seven dogs of various ages — Roland, Elsa, Calamari, and puppies from dogs Croley and Patty.
The organization will work with any shelter who may request their services and are located near an airport or will have someone transport the animals to a convenient airport.
However, Pilots to the Rescue runs solely on donations whether it be with individuals’ time or monetary donations.
The trip from New Jersey to Williamsburg costs the organization $1,000 in fuel alone.
“If you remove us from the equation, the transportation would still be happening but volunteers would have to drive the distance. Today’s mission was over 500 miles and four hours by plane but it would have been 12 hours by car,” Martins said. “It’s hard on the animals being in a crate that long and hard to find volunteers to do such a long transport.”
Oliver explained their role in the rescue animal equation.
“We step in as the middle man,” Oliver said. “We run solely on donations and try to make everyone’s life a little easier and save as many animals as we can.”
You can learn more about PTTR at www.pilotstotherescue.org and follow Pilots to the Rescue on all social media platforms.
Pilot Oliver reminds the community they can help the cause by adopting rescue animals.
“They are in kill shelters here in Kentucky. They are adorable, sweet creatures,” he said. “It helps so much if you adopt a rescue.”
Martin chimed in on the conversation,
“I have completed so many rescues and I have not found a single rescue animal that wasn’t the cuddliest creature,” Martin said. “It’s so sad these animals were at risk of never finding a home.”
