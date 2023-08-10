CORBIN — During Tuesday’s meeting of the City Utilities Commission (CUC), it was announced for customers to expect a utility rate increase in the upcoming year.
Ronald Herd, CUC General Manager, alerted that a rate increase would need to happen in the upcoming year.
“We are still looking at it and reviewing analysis,” Herd said. “It will probably go into effect the first of the year.”
However, the amount of the increase will not be announced just yet. Herd said he hopes to have the official announcement ready for the upcoming CUC meeting on September 12 at 4 p.m.
“With all the increase in cost, revenues are way down,” Herd stated. “We haven’t had a rate increase since around 2018.”
Herd explained the CUC planned to increase the rate right before the COVID pandemic took place, but decided that wasn’t a good time for the increase.
“We are way past overdue,” Herd said.
Additionally in the August CUC meeting, Herd announced that the agency has received funding through the Cleaner Water Grant Program:
• KIA Grant No. 22CWW297 for the Tri-County Industrial Park Water Tank Rehab project for $415,000 (Knox County);
• KIA Grant No. 22CWS141 for the Dantley Drive Sanitary Sewer Extension for $477,071 Whitley County):
• KIA Grant No. 22CWS140 for the Boone Avenue and Greendale Street Sanitary Sewer Extension for $164,103 (Laurel County).
“I am going to try to get approval to transfer the Laurel County funds to the WWTP project, and to add the Southeast Industrial Park Tank rehab to the Tri-County Industrial Park Tank rehab grant,” Herd announced.
Herd also updated the community on Kentucky Department of Highways (KDOH) projects that will be taking place locally.
“Akins Excavating is the subcontractor for relocation of CUC’s water and sewer facilities. The project is under construction with the water and sewer lines being relocated,” Herd said.
Additionally it was announced the KDOH project on US25E from the I-75 intersection to the Knox County line which involves relocation of CUC water and sewer lines is scheduled to be rebid. The KDOH approved a purchase order for CUC to purchase the ductile iron pipe, which has been ordered and delivered to the KDOH garage in London.
The highway department is going to install a roundabout on KY 727 (5th Street Road) at the Black Diamond Road intersection. JMT has prepared water and sewer relocation plans for CUC’s facilities. The project was bid in June 2023 and the utilities relocation was included in the bid.
If you are interested in keeping up to date with CUC business and updates, CUC meetings take place every second Tuesday of each month which is open to the public at 4 p.m.
