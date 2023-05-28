United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced on Monday that $11 million in grants are in place to improve health care in addition to increasing production and processing of Kentucky’s meat and poultry industries.
These are two projects come within a larger pool of grant money totaling over $394 million.
“For over a year, Rural Partners Network has been working to help lift parts of rural Kentucky that have previously been left behind,” said Carew. “The Biden-Harris administration has made this important work possible by applying a whole-of-government – yet locally driven – approach to economic development.”
Grace Community Health Center Inc. is receiving $1 million through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant to build a medical clinic in Pineville. The new clinic will offer an increased number of staff, services, providers, and pharmacy services in one location.
Grace Community Health provides health care services to six southeastern Kentucky counties, including Whitley.
Community Ventures Corporation will receive $10 million via the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program grant to optimize a cycling loan that will help finance start-up, expanding, and ongoing operations of meat processing in Kentucky.
Rural Development offers loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the lives of Americans living in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
