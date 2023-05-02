WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man lost his life Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cumberland Falls Highway and Angel Road.
According to a release from Kentucky State Police Post 11, 86-year-old Ralph Lyttle was turning left off of Angel Road when his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado entered the path of an empty 1998 Freightliner log truck traveling south and driven by Randall L. Bowlin, 59, of Williamsburg.
KSP responded to the accident around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the release, Lyttle suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
Lyttle was well known in the community, having installed the phone systems of numerous local business through his business Lyttle’s Telephone before his retirement. His was the voice of many automated answering systems in the area for years.
Funeral services for Lyttle were held Monday at the Shiner Church of Christ with Ellison Funeral Home handling the arrangements for his family.
Trooper Matthew Brumley of KSP Post 11 is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by post personnel, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Fire Department.
